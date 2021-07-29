Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon firefighters issue safety reminder after 2 ambulances struck in one day

items.[0].image.alt
Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union<br/>
Muskegon ambulance struck.png
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:04:59-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two ambulances in Muskegon were struck on the same day earlier this week, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union in a Facebook post.

They say a “careless driver” came close to hitting a firefighter Tuesday evening before colliding into an ambulance stationed at an emergency scene, citing this as the second incident that day.

We’re told a member of their personnel managed to dodge the vehicle and avoid serious injury.

The Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union wishes to use this incident as a reminder for motorists to pay close attention to traffic while driving and to slow down and show respect around emergency crews. They also ask motorists to move over by one lane or seek an alternate route when emergency personnel are present.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time