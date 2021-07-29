Muskegon firefighters issue safety reminder after 2 ambulances struck in one day

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two ambulances in Muskegon were struck on the same day earlier this week, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union in a Facebook post.

They say a “careless driver” came close to hitting a firefighter Tuesday evening before colliding into an ambulance stationed at an emergency scene, citing this as the second incident that day.

We’re told a member of their personnel managed to dodge the vehicle and avoid serious injury.

The Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union wishes to use this incident as a reminder for motorists to pay close attention to traffic while driving and to slow down and show respect around emergency crews. They also ask motorists to move over by one lane or seek an alternate route when emergency personnel are present.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube