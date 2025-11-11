MUSKEGON, Mich. — Winter has come a bit early this year in Muskegon County, according to the Muskegon County Road Commission, following the first snowfall of the season.

WATCH: Muskegon County sees first snowfall of season as road crews prepare for early winter

Maintenance Superintendent Andrew Nichols says his crews are ready.

“We're prepared whatever have you, the trucks will be out there when it's snowing or it's icy or it's cold,” Nichols said.

In this go-round, Muskegon neighbors can expect slushy conditions, but Nichols says depending on where you’re at in the county, conditions can vary.

As of Monday night, the snowfall was mainly in the US 31 corridor right along the lakeshore.

But the snow will quickly clear up, according to Nichols.

Nichols, anticipating the next snowfall, has this reminder for neighbors: “Be safe out there. It’s winter again. We're all used to it. Let's just remember how to act when it does start turning into this. It's going to be warm here shortly, and then it'll be winter all over again.”

The Muskegon County Road Commission’s winter season doesn’t officially start until December 1st, but Nichols says they’re prepared to start the season early if the weather calls for it.

In the meantime, here’s some tips for drivers to stay safe on the roads:



Go slow.

Give yourself time.

Maintain space.

Check the temps in your car.

Keep headlights on at all times.

