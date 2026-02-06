Muskegon County Board appoints interim representative following the death of Commissioner Darrell Paige

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to elect Kimberly Sims as the interim commissioner for the county's 7th District.

Her appointment comes following the death of Commissioner Darrell Paige, who passed away at the age of 65 on Saturday, January 31st, following a battle with cancer.

Muskegon County Clerk Karen Buie says Paige actually requested Sims to be his successor.

The commission had 30 days from his death to appoint a successor to fill the seat until a special election can be held.

If there needs to be a primary, that will happen in August. If not, this seat will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

Kimberly Sims also currently serves on the Muskegon Heights City Council.

Previously, she was the mayor of Muskegon Heights, succeeding Commissioner Paige's time as mayor.

