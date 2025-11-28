Muskegon County approves $150K funding boost for senior meals amid growing demand

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County approved $150,000 in funding to expand meal delivery services for homebound seniors as demand continues to grow across the region.

The Muskegon County Senior Millage approved $75,000 grants each for Age Well Services, which provides the Meals on Wheels program, and United Way of the Lakeshore, which will fund mini grants to support food programs serving seniors, according to Age Well Services Executive Director, Kris Vanderstelt.

The Muskegon County commission voted to approve the one-time allocation.

"Muskegon County Senior Millage came through with a grant of $75,000 for us to take underserved and rural home delivered meals out to Muskegon County residents," Vanderstelt said.

Vanderstelt says the $75,000 will serve over 8,000 meals, providing crucial support as hundreds of seniors remain on waiting lists for meal delivery services.

Age Well Services currently operates with 43 drivers serving 1,400 meals daily to seniors 60 and older across Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties.

Vanderstelt said the need continues to expand as the pause in SNAP benefits is still creating stress on the food system.

"There is a huge need, and it continues to grow, but there's also a big need to help rescue and re-aggregate food in Muskegon County," Vanderstelt said.

Currently, 43 different meal programs operate independently throughout Muskegon County.

To address the growing demand, Muskegon County is exploring collaboration on one centralized location to feed neighbors in the near future.

Additionally, Meals on Wheels will distribute approximately 3,900 holiday meals on December 17 at multiple locations throughout Muskegon and Ottawa counties, supported by DTE Energy Foundation.

Seniors 60 and older can participate in the lunch event.

