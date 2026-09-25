Muskegon Community College honors late music director Daniel Meyers at celebration

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College gathered friends, family, colleagues and former students Thursday night to honor longtime music director Daniel Meyers, who led the school's music program for 15 years before his death following a snowmobile accident in December.

Muskegon Community College

The Daniel M. Meyers Memorial Celebration filled the Overbrook Theater with live music and personal reflections on the educator's lasting impact.

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MCC honors late music director Daniel Meyers at celebration

During the event, the college officially renamed the large ensemble room inside the Arts and Music Building in Meyers' honor.

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Nick Palmer said the decision to name the room after Meyers felt fitting given his role in shaping it.

"This one large room had been remaining unnamed and we thought it would be really appropriate to name it for Dan because of everything he had done for making that room become a room that we use for rehearsals for events, a room that not only is important for our department but also the whole college and since he was so instrumental in putting that together it seemed like an appropriate memorial to his efforts and dedication," Palmer said.

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Meyers directed the Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Pep Band while also helping shape the college's arts program and mentoring students throughout his tenure.

"He was just so invested in this community and made such a huge impact and so we wanted to make sure commemorate that together as a community," Palmer said.

Those who knew Meyers say his influence extended well beyond the classroom. The evening included live performances and a reception where attendees shared stories about the educator, musician and friend they say inspired so many.

Muskegon Community College

Meyers is survived by his wife and three daughters. Proceeds from the event will support the Daniel M. Meyers Memorial Arts and Humanities Endowment, continuing support for the programs he championed.

"For years to come people will remember who he was and make music in this room," Palmer said.

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