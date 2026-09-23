Muskegon businesses and tourism leaders say summer visitor season was strong

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Businesses and tourism leaders in Muskegon say the summer season brought strong crowds and steady success to the area, with festivals, beaches, and outdoor activities drawing visitors throughout the warmer months.

At Dr. Rolf's Barbeque on Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon, owner Judy Hissom said both of her restaurants stayed busy throughout the summer.

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Muskegon reports strong summer tourism season

"Summer was great. We saw a lot of visitors to the area. I think the festivals are a huge draw here in downtown Muskegon."

While final tourism numbers won't be released for a few more weeks, the Muskegon County Visitors Bureau said crowds remained strong at major events including the Burning Foot Beer Festival, Muskegon Bike Time, the Unity Festival, and the Irish Music Festival.

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The Muskegon Visitors Bureau said the area's natural and recreational offerings continue to resonate with guests.

"The thing people comment on most is our beaches and the number of activities we have downtown, especially the walkability," said Bob Lukens, director of the Muskegon Visitors Bureau. "And of course the outdoors — we have three state parks here, the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park — so there's really plenty to do outdoors here in Muskegon County."

One popular destination for visitors is Heritage Landing, and community leaders are now exploring what the future of that park could look like. The Visitors Bureau spokesperson said a public feedback process is underway.

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"They're going to present three different concepts for Heritage Landing moving forward, and the goal is really to get feedback from residents, park users, and visitors to help re-imagine the space," said Lukens. "The park is starting to show its age a little bit, so we want to modernize some of the amenities — things like the playground, sidewalks, traffic flow, pedestrian access, and entertainment areas."

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As summer tourism winds down, Hissom said downtown Muskegon still has plenty to offer — and is encouraging locals to take advantage.

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"We're still selling barbecue and food over at the Flight Deck, so this is a great time for locals to come out, visit us, and get to know us. We hope to see everybody real soon."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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