MUSKEGON, Mich. — The holiday season brings bustling activity to airports nationwide, and Muskegon County Airport is no exception. As travelers navigate the busy season, airport officials are setting the stage for significant improvements heading into 2026.

WATCH: Muskegon airport expands flight schedule, adds new restaurant for 2026

Muskegon airport expands flight schedule, adds new restaurant for 2026

The biggest change coming to the airport involves an expanded flight schedule with Denver Air Connections, according to Airport Director Ken Efting.

"Increased flight frequency inherently increases your access to more connecting flights at Chicago, which in 2025 was the most connected large hub in the United States," Efting said.

Chicago O'Hare serves up to around 300 destinations on a single connection, according to Efting, therefore expanding travel options for Muskegon neighbors.

The airport has already seen substantial growth from 2024 to 2025, with passenger numbers increasing by 240%, Efting says.

"General aviation use, private charters, just private aviation, is up about 9% in 2025 over 2024, and that is an impressive stat because we were down a runway for most of the year," Efting said.

The runway closure was due to a roughly $20 million airfield pavement project completed in October.

The project replaced about 25% of the pavement. “That really sets the stage for air side improvements and reducing our operating costs for pavement maintenance in the future,” Efting added.

Another major addition coming to the airport is Crosswinds Cafe & Catering.

FOX 17

The space has remained vacant for nearly nine years since the closure of the Brownstone restaurant. With a renovated kitchen, Crosswinds Cafe & Catering is set to open at the airport in May 2026.

"It's all scratch made with local ingredients," Efting said. "So we think the menu will be great, and it'll be a great fit for what people love here in Muskegon."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube