MSP: Muskegon woman dies, child in serious condition after crash

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post are investigating a two-car crash that left a 38-year-old woman dead Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Orshal and McMillan roads in Fruitland Township, according to a news release.

MSP’s initial investigation showed that the 19-year-old from Twin Lake was traveling eastbound on McMillan in a Dodge Journey when she failed to stop at the intersection at Orshal Road.

She hit a northbound Ford Escape, which was driven by a 38-year-old Muskegon woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child was in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle and was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in serious condition.

Troopers were assisted on scene by White Lake Fire, Pro Med Ambulance and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation and MSP is not releasing names as of Monday afternoon.