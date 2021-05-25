Michigan's Adventure reopens this weekend, debuting new 'Camp Snoopy' area

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan’s Adventure Amusement Park will reopen for the season this upcoming Saturday, May 29.

The reopening will also be the debut of a new Peanuts-themed area, Camp Snoopy, according to a news release Tuesday.

Camp Snoopy will have five new, family-friendly rides: Woodstock Express, Camp Bus, Beagle Scout Lookout, Peanuts Trail Blazers and Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies.

In addition, the new Beagle Scout Acres will feature a large climb-and-play structure with interactive elements and places to explore.

Guests will also be able to meet their favorite Peanuts characters in this new part of the park.

“The significant expansion and imaginative theming of our children’s attractions reinforces Michigan’s Adventure as one of the region’s top destinations for families,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure. “Camp Snoopy joins our other unique attractions in providing guests with a variety of exciting opportunities for creating family memories for generations to come. We are ready to welcome back our guests for safe summer fun.”

Michigan’s Adventure is the largest amusement park in the state, with more than 60 rides and attractions.

Season passes for 2021 are on sale now for the lowest price of the season.

WildWater Adventure, the water park at Michigan’s adventure, opens on June 19.

Tickets may be purchased here.