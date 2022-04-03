Man stabbed to death in Muskegon apartments lobby

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating a stabbing death in the lobby of an apartment complex Saturday.

At 3:32 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon Police Department responded to a report of an incident in the lobby area of the Hartford Terrace Apartments at 1080 Terrace St. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 54-year-old man from Muskegon with an apparent stab wound.

Medical aid was provided at the scene and the man was transported to Mercy Hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Officers quickly identified a suspect and a 57-year-old manfrom Muskegon was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on a charge of open murder.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect knew each other and this was not a random act of violence. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Muskegon Police detectives.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

