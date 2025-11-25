Man shot in Muskegon Heights, suspect arrested after fight with officers

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Wood Street near Hume Avenue around 11:10 a.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to Trinity Health Muskegon with serious injuries.

Muskegon Heights officers were able to share a suspect description with all law enforcement in Muskegon County.

Minutes after the shooting, a Norton Shores police officer noticed a person matching that description on Getty Street near Broadway Avenue.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department says, following a fight, officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was checked out at the hospital before being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail. According to a news release, charges are pending.

"This is another example of the Law Enforcement Community in Muskegon County working together to make the County a safer place to live," Chief Sain said in the release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to Muskegon Heights Police at (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

