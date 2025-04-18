Investigators: Man was on fire in hallway in Muskegon apartment complex

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A high-rise in Muskegon Township, Pine Grove Manor, caught fire on Friday, April 11, leaving a 74-year-old man dead. FOX 17 spoke with the Muskegon Township Police and Fire Departments, who both had crews on the scene.

“...The call was advising that there was smoke coming from underneath the door and a subject on fire in the hallway," said Muskegon Township Fire Captain Mike Mayette.

“There was a report of a fire on the third floor," Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen said. "It was actually a report of a man who was on fire.”

Police Chief Vandommelen says when his crew arrived, the third floor hallway was filled with heavy smoke.

“The sprinklers were still going off," Police Chief Vandommelen explains. "So the officers went through all the water, through all the smoke, and they were able to find the man.”

Officials were told the 74-year-old was badly burned.

“There were multiple other residents at that building that were evacuated, but there were no other injuries," Police Chief Vandommelen said.

Fire damage to the apartment building was limited to one entryway, and minimal damage in the hallway. The smoke and water damage was much greater.

“Floors one through three all sustained water damage,” Captain Mayette said.

After being airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, the victim passed away.

Police Chief Vandommelen says the cause of the fire is unclear right now.

“We do know that the man was a smoker and that there was some evidence of some lighter fluid there, so it could be an accident," Police Chief Vandommelen said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Police Chief says they’ve ruled out homicide.

