Man dead, another injured after shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has died and another man was injured after a shooting in Muskegon Saturday night, police say.

Police responded after shots were reported around 9 p.m. on Chestnut Street near E. Apple Avenue. Officers found a 35-year-old man shot in the torso and a 40-year-old man shot in the arm.

Both men, Muskegon residents, were taken to the hospital.

The 35-year-old man died at the hospital.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., police executed a search warrant on Southern Avenue near Biedler Street in connection with the investigation. No one was arrested or hurt during the search warrant.

Investigators believe there was a physical altercation between both men before the shooting happened. The incident does not appear to be random, police say.

Additional details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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