Man dead after moped crash in Muskegon

Daniel Berghuis
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Township man died Thursday afternoon after his moped collided with a car in Muskegon, according to the city's public safety department.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Getty Street and Hackley Avenue.

The 56-year-old man was reportedly riding a moped north on Getty Street when he crashed into a car that was turning onto Hackley Avenue.

The moped driver died at the scene.

Both the Muskegon Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

