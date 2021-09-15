Man charged with shooting at federal officer in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is charged with shooting at a federal officer in Muskegon last month, according to documents obtained from U.S. District Court.

On August 4, a special agent from the ATF involved was taking part in the Muskegon Major Crimes Initiative when he observed three men behaving suspiciously, federal court documents say.

The agent followed the men near Getty Street and Isabella Avenue when he says Errion Patterson fired a handful of shots at the officer.

Patterson was arrested on August 27 at a friend's house in Illinois for outstanding warrants out of Muskegon County.

The 18-year-old was arraigned September 14 in federal court on counts of assaulting a federal officer and for using a firearm during violent crime.

He is also facing several state-level charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

