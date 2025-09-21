Man arrested after four-hour standoff in Muskegon Twp.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Township Police say a man was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff Friday night.

They said they got the original call around 7 p.m.to the Arlington Woods Mobile Home Community on Marlette Street as a domestic disturbance. Then, officers determined the 42-year-old man involved had multiple outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant.

The man refused to exit the home when asked. Due to information from previous contact with the man, the Muskegon County Emergency Response Team and the Ottawa County Critical Response Team were called in to help.

He eventually surrendered at 11 p.m. No shots were fired, and only minor injuries were reported, none to law enforcement.

Muskegon Twp. Police did not share the man's name, but say he is booked at the Muskegon County Jail

