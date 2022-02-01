Man arrested after beating another person in Big Rapids

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jaylen Mansfield, 18, was arrested on a Felony Warrant for Aggravated/Felonious Assault Less than Murder after beating another man in Big Rapids.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriffs, Office Mansfield's arrest stems from his involvement in the beating of another man at an apartment complex south of Big rapids towards the beginning of the school year for Ferris State University.

Authorities report that upon his arrest Mansfield posted a $3,000 bond before being arraigned on the charge in the 77th District Court on Jan. 10, 2022. Mansfield will return to court for a Preliminary Exam on Feb. 9, 2022.

More people are being investigated regarding the assault that lead to two men being hospitalized after being attacked by multiple people.

Those with information on suspects involved in this assault are urged to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office and speak with D/Sgt. Nemeth.