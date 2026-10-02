Lakeshore communities see boost from Fall tourism season

WHITEHALL, Mich. — While summer may be winding down, tourism season along West Michigan's lakeshore is far from over.

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As vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow begin appearing across trails, shorelines and scenic roadways, local tourism leaders say fall is bringing a fresh wave of visitors to the region.

"Once fall hits, it's an entire new wave of tourism," said Stephanie Ware, executive director of the White Lake Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau. "Colors along the lakeshore are just unlike anything anyone's seen if they're not from here."

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Ware says the fall season has become increasingly important for local communities and businesses, with many visitors traveling to the area specifically to experience Michigan's autumn colors.

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"Fall tourism is important," Ware said. "We always say, at least from a visitors bureau standpoint, it is our second wave of summer."

According to Ware, October often brings a new group of travelers eager to spend time outdoors before winter arrives. Cyclists, anglers and sightseers help fill hotels, restaurants and local businesses during the peak color season.

"Our businesses are busy all over again once October hits," Ware said.

Visitors can be found exploring many of the area's most popular outdoor destinations, including the Hart-Montague Trail, which stretches through Oceana and Muskegon counties.

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Jean Perkins and her husband Gary say the trail is one of their favorite places to enjoy the season.

"We do love to ride our bikes, and the Hart-Montague Trail is one of our favorites," Perkins said. "The colors are changing. The trail is beautiful with the overhanging trees."

For many residents, the changing leaves and cooler temperatures are reminders of why they choose to call West Michigan home.

"The colors are magnificent," said Peggy Oakes. "I was just walking along the bayou here, and the blue of the water is so brilliant."

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Tourism officials say the fall rush typically lasts through October before visitor numbers begin to slow down heading into the winter months.

Ware says one of the first signs of the season's arrival can be seen on area trails.

"Once the colors start to shift, people are here," Ware said. "We've noticed it in our office. We have a front-row seat to the bike trail, and that's a good indicator for us when we see the trail starting to pick up again."

Perkins agrees.

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"It's why we live here, right?" she said. "We put up with the winters of Michigan to have the beautiful summers and gorgeous falls of Michigan. So there's no reason not to come out. It's just a beautiful day."

With peak color season just getting underway, tourism leaders say the next several weeks could be one of the best times to visit West Michigan's lakeshore communities.

"Everybody loves summer," Ware said. "But I do feel like the area just comes alive in a whole other way once fall hits. It's such a perfect time to visit the area."

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