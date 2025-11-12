'It's just my way of giving back': Veteran-owned auto shop offers military and first responder discounts

America's Automotive, a new repair shop in Muskegon, offers 20% off all repairs to veterans and active military members and 10% off to first responders.

It's co-owned by 29-year-old veteran Tristan Jagnow, who served nearly a decade in the Michigan Army National Guard.

Jagnow and co-owner Adam Cook opened America's Automotive in July.

"It's just my way of giving back to my brothers and sisters that I have served with," Jagnow said.

While deployed in the Middle East, Jagnow suffered a back injury, resulting in his new role at America's Automotive

"It's a back injury on the lumbar area, lower portion of the back. I had herniations that were actually splitting my spine apart," Jagnow said. "And, well nobody wants to hire a guy that's broken. So here we are."

Jagnow says business so far has been slow, but steady.

Jagnow adds in the future, he hopes expand throughout the state and fix up old cars to donate to disabled veterans.

