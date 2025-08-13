MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michele Lewandoski, a Muskegon County native, was crowned Miss Michigan USA Saturday, after her third run for the title. She says she's the first Miss Michigan USA from the west side of the state.

WATCH: 'It's a humbling feeling': Muskegon County native crowned Miss Michigan USA, aims to grow girls' confidence

'It's a humbling feeling': Muskegon County native crowned Miss Michigan USA, aims to grow girls' confidence

"I kept going for that dream and finally achieved it," Lewandoski said. "Everything that I put into it was finally happening for me."

Lewandoski began her pageant journey three years ago while studying psychology at Grand Valley State University after a moment of self-reflection.

"I remember walking back to my dorm thinking, I haven't done anything in life that I've truly wanted to do," Lewandoski said.

Now she's bringing pride to her hometown community.

"It's a humbling feeling to be able to just represent a huge chunk of Michigan in that community that has basically raised me," Lewandoski said.

As Miss Michigan USA, Lewandoski has her sights set on the national competition but is equally focused on making an impact during her reign.

"I'm hoping Miss USA is the horizon for me, but if I don't become Miss USA, I plan on really spending the year as Miss Michigan USA, and taking that and running with it," Lewandoski said.

Her primary mission is building confidence in young girls across the state.

"I have five young nieces, so seeing how early on their confidence was kind of depleted, I want to really talk to young girls around the state of Michigan and hopefully be able to lift them up," Lewandoski said.

To accomplish this, she created a "Confidence Tool-kit" filled with affirmations she wishes she had during her school years. When asked how having such a toolkit in her youth might have changed her path, Lewandoski said, "I think I probably would have competed for Miss Michigan USA a lot sooner."

Beyond her pageant responsibilities, Lewandoski is pursuing a master's degree in Applied Behavior Analysis and Autism Spectrum Disorder, studying to become a behavior analyst working with children on the spectrum.

"Everything I dreamed about since I was five years old, I'm finally accomplishing, and it just feels so relieving to know that I am making my younger self proud," Lewandoski said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube