MUSKEGON, Mich. — Sunday, September 21st is National Sun Day, celebrating the power of clean energy.

Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson, city commissioners, and residents gathered at Pere Marquette Sunday, aiming to make every day Sun Day.

WATCH: 'It means freedom for families': Muskegon celebrates National Sun Day, aims for sustainable solar-powered future

Muskegon celebrates National Sun Day, aims for sustainable solar-powered future

“Sunday is a national day to celebrate the power and promise of clean renewable energy like solar and wind, and rally for the transition away from fossil fuels,” Mayor Johnson said. “To combat the climate crisis, we need to increase adoption of solar power and other sources of clean energy.”

While addressing Muskegon residents, Mayor Johnson said, according to the International Energy Agency, Solar Energy is the cleanest, cheapest, and most available source of power on the planet.

“The transition to clean energy creates high quality jobs, supports healthier communities, reduces air and water pollution and helps build a more just and resilient energy future for all,” Mayor Johnson said.

FOX 17

This June, City Commission unanimously adopted a Climate Action Plan. "That is setting us on the path to become carbon neutral by 2040. That is our goal,” Mayor Johnson added.

Ward I Commissioner Jay Kilgo adds, for Muskegon, renewable energy means freedom.

“It means freedom for families who shouldn't have to choose between heating their home and buying groceries,” Commissioner Kilgo said.

Ward IV Commissioner Katrina Kochin says the sun gives us energy every single day, so she's pushing Muskegon to harness that energy and to better utilize it.

“We need to focus on our renewable resources, our waves, our Sun, our people, a vision for a greener, healthier Muskegon,” Commissioner Kochin said. “I would love to see more people coming down and celebrating our planet and learning how to help it and help each other. Because really, ultimately, we are a community, and we need to work together.”

FOX 17

In Mayor Johnson's remarks, he made a proclamation, claiming Muskegon is committed to supporting the growth and adoption of clean energy.

“I, Kenneth D. Johnson, Mayor of this magnificent city of Muskegon, on behalf of the City Commission and citizens of Muskegon, do hereby proclaim September 21, 2025 as Sun Day in the city of Muskegon, and encourage our community to join in celebrating clean energy and working together to build a sustainable future powered by the sun.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube