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Irish music festival brings Celtic culture to Heritage Landing in Muskegon

Heritage Landing in Muskegon will host four days of authentic Irish culture, featuring more than 25 world-class musicians, championship Irish dancers, authentic cuisine, and more.
Heritage Landing in Muskegon will host four days of authentic Irish culture, featuring more than 25 world-class musicians, championship Irish dancers, authentic cuisine, and more.
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Heritage Landing in Muskegon will host four days of authentic Irish culture, featuring more than 25 world-class musicians, championship Irish dancers, authentic cuisine, and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Heritage Landing in Muskegon will transform into a Celtic wonderland this weekend with four days of authentic Irish culture.

The festival features more than 25 world-class musicians across six covered stages, spanning traditional folk to contemporary Celtic rock.

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Visitors can watch championship Irish dancers or join Saturday's Ceili to learn the steps themselves. Attendees can also trace Irish roots through county histories, and children can explore the Wee Ones area.

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Authentic Irish cuisine will be available throughout the event. On Sunday, visitors can check out the Celtic canine showcase.

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The festival kicks off Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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