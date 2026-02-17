MUSKEGON, Mich. — A historic theatre in Lakeside is being re-imagined into a mixed-use development that will bring new residential and retail opportunities to the area.

WATCH: Historic Muskegon theatre gets new life as luxury condos and retail space

The Harbor Theatre will soon become "Encore at Harbor Theatre," according to Bruce Bourdon, the President of Randers, Engineers and Constructors.

Bourdon says the redevelopment project will feature retail space on the first floor, while the second and third floors will house 11 condominiums ranging from 800 to 1,300 square feet.

Mark Flermone, who owns property next door to the theatre, said he's excited about the project's potential impact on the neighborhood.

"More businesses bring more people to our neighborhood, and it helps make everyone successful," Flermone said. "So we're really excited about it, and we want to do anything we can to help it move forward."

Flermone says this development in the district aligns with the neighborhood's slogan "Take Pride in Lakeside" and is expected to boost foot traffic in the area.

"Adding 11 more residential spaces will help and also give the businesses more customers, because if they live here, they're going to shop here, so that's a big plus to the Lakeside district," Flermone said.

Construction is expected to begin in April or May, with the exterior featuring a brick design and signage that pays tribute to the original theatre.

"We're going to have a brick look to it with some nice signage to kind of pay tribute to the old theatre," Joe Bourdon with Randers, Engineers and Constructors, said.

Five Star Realtor Brenda Harris will handle sales for the condominiums and noted the area's growing momentum.

"Lakeside is booming a little bit, and as I kind of say, it's like having an encore. It's having a second wind," Harris said.

The project is still in the preliminary planning stages, with completion likely expected by fall.

