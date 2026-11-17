NORTON SHORES, Mich. —

Matt Koziak has spent nearly three decades coaching football at Mona Shores. But during Friday night's regional championship win over Byron Center, he faced one of his toughest moments as both a coach and a father.

Koziak's son, junior safety Payton Koziak, suffered a serious leg injury on the first play of the second half while making a tackle.

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Trainers rushed onto the field before Payton was taken away by ambulance.

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‘He was calling me dad instead of coach’: Mona Shores coach opens up after son’s injury

"It killed me not to be able to be in the ambulance with him and go," Koziak said. "But there was a responsibility, you know, to our team, to our players, to our community."

Payton's mom was able to ride with him while Matt stayed behind with his team.

MATT KOZIAK

For Koziak, one detail drove home just how different this moment was from all the others he and his son had shared on a football field.

"The biggest difference was he was calling me dad instead of coach," Koziak said. "And so that kind of hit home a little bit for sure."

With Payton still on his mind, Koziak returned his attention to the game.

Mona Shores rallied to beat Byron Center 45-28, securing its first regional championship since 2020 and advancing to the Division 2 state semifinals.

Payton suffered a broken tibia and fibula and underwent surgery. Koziak said his son is now home recovering.

Since the injury, the Koziak family has also seen an outpouring of support from the Mona Shores community.

MATT KOZIAK

"We have a powerful village here," Koziak said, describing messages from people Payton doesn't even know and a "Get Well, Peyton" sign waiting in the family's front yard.

"This is a pretty special place that loves our children, regardless if they're theirs or not," he said.

Payton also got to share in the regional championship celebration despite being away from his teammates.

After the victory, as Koziak stood surrounded by his players, someone handed him a phone.

Payton was on FaceTime.

"That was a pretty powerful moment where I got to share at least that piece with him in the regional championship," Koziak said.

MATT KOZIAK

Koziak said the team went crazy when they saw Payton on the phone.

"It was still a special moment that he got to share that, whether it was FaceTime or not," Koziak said. "He got to share that with his teammates."

Now Mona Shores is one victory away from playing for a state championship.

The Sailors will face Milford in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. in Battle Creek.

Payton won't be suiting up, but his dad says it'll take something pretty extreme to keep No. 6 away from the game.

He may not be on the field, but he'll still be right there with his team.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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