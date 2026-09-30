Hamburger Mikey's promotion targets gas costs and local businesses

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Hamburger Mikey's, which got its start in Muskegon, is running a promotion designed to support local businesses and help customers offset the cost of gas.

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Owner Tim Taylor said he wanted to give back after a strong summer at both of his locations.

"Part of the reason we wanted to do it is to give back to our community, we had a great summer at both of our locations so I wanted a way to maybe stimulate our local economy so I picked, it started out as eight, I picked 12 local places 10 being restaurants 2 being specialty shops and buying gift cards from them but also giving people a chance to win a 20 dollar gift card for gas because gas prices are up to get to some of these great places in Muskegon, Spring Lake and Grand Haven," Taylor said.

FOX 17 Owner Tim Taylor

The promotion includes purchasing gift cards from 12 local businesses — 10 restaurants and 2 specialty shops — and giving customers a chance to win a $20 gas gift card.

Taylor said the restaurant has not raised its menu prices despite rising gas costs, and that customers travel from as far as Grand Rapids and Whitehall to visit.

"They come everywhere from Grand Rapids to Whitehall, we get everybody from all around, and we appreciate that so we know gas prices are high, we haven't changed our prices here to accommodate that, we wanted to make sure how do we give back to our customers and say thank you and support our fellow restaurants," Taylor said.

Hamburger Mikey

Customers say the promotion reflects why they keep coming back to Hamburger Mikey's.

"I think it's great, that's why I come here to Hamburger Mikeys, because they care about the community, I think it's a great idea," customer Mike Starr said.

Starr said the timing of the promotion makes sense given current economic pressures.

"In today's economy, people are living paycheck to paycheck, while something has to give, if you're spending more money on gasoline you're not spending it somewhere else," Starr said.

Customer Brad Cook agreed the gas card incentive is a welcome perk.

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"I think that would be pretty cool, with the price of gas, pretty nice you can go somewhere to eat and cover some of your expenses on the way," Cook said.

Cook said rising fuel costs have been a strain for many.

"We do what we have to do, but it hits the wallet a little bit more when you fill the truck up," Cook said.

Taylor said he hopes the effort inspires others in the business community to do the same.

"Small businesses are hurting, so you want to be able to give back to them, so this way were doing it to help out and I just hope other people follow suit as well," Taylor said.

To enter the drawing, visit Hamburger Mikey's Facebook page and like and share the post. The drawing is this Tuesday.

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