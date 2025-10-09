'Gone too soon': Family mourns woman killed in hit-and-run crash while in wheelchair

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 48-year-old woman, Mecca Orr, died after being struck by a car while using her motorized wheelchair in Muskegon Heights Monday evening.

Muskegon Heights Police initially responded to the area of Hackley and Howden for a traffic crash around 7:40 p.m. Monday, where they were told a pedestrian was hit by a car and the driver had fled the scene.

However, when officers arrived, according to a release, they found the crash occurred on E. Hackley Ave. near Reynolds St.

Orr was transported to Trinity Health Muskegon, where she died from her injuries.

"She's a mother, she's an aunt, she's a cousin, she's a friend," said Timyra Hunter, one of Orr's nieces.

The release adds the driver left the scene after the crash, but police were able to follow a fluid trail from the damaged vehicle and used surveillance cameras to locate both the car and the suspected driver. The driver was interviewed and taken into custody at the Muskegon County Jail. Their name is being withheld until charges are filed and an arraignment occurs.

FOX 17 spoke with two of Orr's nieces, Brooklyn Spears and Hunter, who both helped to organize a vigil Wednesday evening to honor their aunt's memory.

"I didn't think that would have happened," Spears said. "You would have never thought that the last time you seen her would have been that last time that you seen her."

Speaking to the driver accused in the crash, Hunter said, "It's not the fact that you hit her, okay. It's the fact that you did not stop, you did not think twice before you checked on another life. It's okay to be scared in that moment, but in that moment, you need to do what's right."

Muskegon Heights Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

