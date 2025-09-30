MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire at Glen Oaks Apartments Sunday evening displaced residents from 36 units, leaving families like Shaurice Evans and her 6-year-old son Chase with 'nothing.'



WATCH: Glen Oaks Apartments fire forces 36 families from their homes, leaves mother and son with 'nothing'

Glen Oaks Apartments fire forces 36 families from their homes, leaves mother and son with 'nothing'

Evans, who has lived at Glen Oaks Apartments for over 10 years, said her unit was below where the fire allegedly started.

"I was feeling every emotion you can think of," Evans said.

Evans said she was told it's currently a safety hazard to enter her apartment because the ceiling caved in.

Evans adds she has yet to see what belongings she can salvage, but believes water damage has ruined most of what remains.

"Everything is in my apartment. I have nothing. No clothes, no shoes, no nothing," Evans said.

The Muskegon Fire Department responded to the scene at about 5:27 p.m. Sunday, according to a release. The fire completely gutted one unit and caused significant smoke and water damage to adjacent apartments.

The release states that affected residents are being assisted with temporary housing and other needs through the American Red Cross.

No residents or emergency responders were injured in the fire.

In Monday's release, Deputy Director Jay Paulson said the department's top priority was ensuring resident safety.

"Our top priority was ensuring the safety of all residents. We are grateful to our partner agencies for their quick response and teamwork, which helped prevent further loss and ensured everyone was evacuated safely," Paulson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, residents like Evans are uncertain about their future.

"I feel alone. I'm alone. I don't have a backup plan," Evans said.

Click here to donate to Evans's GoFundMe.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube