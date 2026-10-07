From Classroom to Community: Froebel School getting new life in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former Froebel School student was among those celebrating Wednesday as work officially began on a project that will transform the historic Muskegon building into affordable housing.

The former school, located in Muskegon's Jackson Hill neighborhood, is being redeveloped into 46 affordable apartments through a more than $15 million renovation project led by Samaritas and development partners.

For 94-year-old Beverly Rogers, the groundbreaking was especially meaningful.

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Rogers attended Froebel School as a child and says she immediately recognized the building when she first saw photos of the redevelopment plans.

WATCH: Froebel School to turn into affordable housing

Historic Froebel School in Muskegon to Become 46 Affordable Apartments

"The minute I saw pictures of it, I knew exactly what it was," Rogers said. "I still love that tile roof. Back then, I thought it was such a beautiful place to go to school."

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The project is designed to provide housing for families earning approximately $21,000 to $54,000 annually, addressing what developers describe as a growing need for affordable housing across Michigan.

"So many people in Michigan don't have the resources to afford market-rate rent," said Joel Lautenbach of Samaritas. "They're working, they have income, but it's just not enough."

In addition to creating housing, developers say preserving the historic school building was a major priority.

The project will restore many of the structure's original features, including its auditorium, brickwork and distinctive tile roof, while giving the building a new purpose for future generations.

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"The community has long loved the building," Lautenbach said. "When it became vacant, it became an eyesore. Being able to preserve it and restore it is really a highlight of this project."

For Rogers, seeing the building brought back memories of the teachers, students and community members who helped shape her childhood.

"When I heard about this project, I thought, what a wonderful way to honor people who dedicated their lives to education and cared about their community," she said.

Developers hope to welcome residents into the new apartments by spring 2028.

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As construction gets underway, Rogers says she's proud to see a building that meant so much to generations of Muskegon families continue serving the community.

"It looks great," Rogers said. "I'm really proud of all the people who came together to make this happen. You can tell this was truly a community effort."

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