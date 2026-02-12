Friends in life, donors in death: Muskegon mothers honor sons ahead of National Donor Day

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For two Muskegon moms, Saturday's National Donor Day represents more than awareness — it's a tribute to their sons.

According to Gift of Life Michigan, more than 2,700 Michigan patients are waiting for a lifesaving organ. Nationally, that number is more than 100,000.

Becky Katzenbach and Amanda Garza hold this cause very close to their hearts.

In August, 2025, I spoke with Katzenbach as she was training to swim in the World Transplant Games in Germany to honor her late son, Robbie Katzenbach.

Robbie died in 2019 at just 22 years old.

"I was able to finish in fourth place, missing a bronze medal by just three one hundredths of a second," Katzenbach said.

Just like her son, Katzenbach loves the water. She says swimming lets her son's story live on.

"The next time I go to the World Games, I will bring home a medal," Katzenbach said.

Amanda Garza understands Katzenbach's journey better than most. Garza lost her son, Nathanael, just 26 days after Katzenbach lost Robbie.

Nathanael was only 20 years old.

"I was proud of my son in life," Garza said. "I'm proud of my son in death."

Both boys were organ donors and together saved the lives of 10 people.

"Except for the first 26 days, I haven't had to walk this walk alone. Amanda and I have walked it together every day since," Katzenbach said. "I can't tell Robbie's story without Nathanael's."

Katzenbach and Garza met at Nathanael's honor walk.

Garza says the very last conversation she had with Nathanael was about Robbie.

"He was telling me about being at Robbie's honor walk, and about all the doctors and nurses and all the family and friends lining up in the hallways and honoring Robbie," Garza said.

The two then learned their sons were friends.

Now, six years later, they say their bond is one that can't be broken as they promote organ donation and honor their "donor dudes."

As for Katzenbach, she says she'll keep swimming — for Robbie.

"I think Robbie loved medals and trophies, so I want to bring one home for him," Katzenbach said.

