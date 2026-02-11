MUSKEGON, Mich. — Former Muskegon Heights mayor Kimberly Sims has been unanimously elected to temporarily fill the Muskegon County Commission seat left vacant by the recent death of Commissioner Darrell Paige.

WATCH: Former Muskegon Heights mayor unanimously elected to fill vacant county commission seat

Former Muskegon Heights mayor unanimously elected to fill vacant county commission seat

The commission's decision came during a meeting where all six commissioners voted in favor of Sims, who was personally requested by Paige before his death to serve as his replacement.

"For someone to recognize you and to feel that you're a worthy candidate to replace them, that's an honor," Sims said.

Sims, who previously served as both mayor and city councilwoman in Muskegon Heights, described Paige as more than just a colleague, but a friend who emphasized the importance of integrity in public service.

"One of the things that he always kind of impressed upon me, is just the integrity, and that's what I'm going to do," Sims said. "I want to bring my integrity to the seat."

Muskegon County Clerk Karen Buie noted the rare unanimity of the commission's decision, calling it refreshing and humbling.

"I have yet to see anything of this magnitude be unanimous, and it gave me a whole different perspective of our commissioners," Buie said. "It was so refreshing and actually humbling to know that we have a commission that can come together when the need is there."

Buie said all commissioners agreed that Paige was the epitome of a leader.

Sims will now represent District 7, which includes all of Muskegon Heights and parts of Norton Shores and Muskegon.

She said her mission is to help neighbors share joy and pride in where they live.

"Just like my passion for Muskegon Heights is that way, my passion is that way for the piece of Norton Shores that I'll serve and the piece of Muskegon that I'll serve," Sims said.

While acknowledging she cannot fill Paige's shoes, Sims said she's ready to carry forward his legacy.

"I'm ready. I'm proven. I'm sure. I'm confident. I got this," Sims said.

Sims plans to run for the position permanently in the coming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube