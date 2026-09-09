Former Muskegon Heights city manager files 21-page federal lawsuit against city, council members

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former Muskegon Heights city manager has filed a 21-page federal lawsuit against the city, several sitting city council members, and the city attorney, alleging she was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about financial matters.

Pearlette Merriweather, who served as city manager from September 2025 to June 8, 2026, recently filed the lawsuit. The lawsuit includes six allegations, one of which claims the city of Muskegon Heights and some sitting council members violated the Whistleblower Protection Act.

The lawsuit comes weeks after federal agents raided Muskegon Heights City Hall at the end of July. The FBI, IRS, DEA, and Michigan State Police all took part in the raid, which was carried out with multiple search warrants. Following the raid, interim City Manager and Fire Chief Shawnderick Roberson — Merriweather's successor — was let go by the city council as he faces charges related to drugs and tax evasion.

According to federal court documents, Merriweather raised concerns about several financial matters during her tenure, including the city's payment of $17,000 a month to City Attorney Te Smith. The lawsuit notes that Merriweather found that payment to be higher than industry standard and that she brought the payments to the attention of city council.

A second issue centers on two sitting members of city council and their purchase of property in Muskegon Heights. Merriweather claims council members Derrick Collins and LaShae Simmons won bids for city-owned property, even though their offers were two to three times lower than the highest bidder. The lawsuit also notes that both sat on the city committee that oversaw those property sales.

Merriweather claims city commissioners fired her because of her questions about those and other financial situations. The lawsuit alleges commissioners committed defamation, termination in violation of public policy, violation of constitutional liberty, violation of due process, violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, and false light.

I reached out to the attorney representing Merriweather, all members of city council, and the city attorney, and have not heard back. The city of Muskegon Heights and the named defendants have not yet filed a response in court.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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