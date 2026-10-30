For Mona Shores' Kevin White Jr., number 15 means more than football

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — For Mona Shores senior running back Kevin White Jr., the number on the back of his football jersey carries a meaning much bigger than the game.

White wears number 15 in honor of his parents, both of whom he lost at a young age.

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His mother died when he was a baby, and his father died during his sophomore year of high school. White says his jersey number comes from the ages his parents were when they passed away, giving the number 15 a deeply personal meaning every time he takes the field.

For White, that number has also become a source of motivation.

"It means a lot to me," White said. "It makes me go out there and run with anger because that's what I just think of every time I go out there. Because the number on my jersey, it makes me think about my mom, my dad, and I put all that into my game, football."

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Football has been a constant throughout White's high school career, but his sophomore year tested him.

Along with losing his father, White tore his labrum, forcing him to miss three games.

Despite those challenges, he continued moving forward. By his senior year, White says he had made a promise to himself to make a difference.

Mona Shores head football coach Matt Koziak says the growth he's seen from White over the last four years goes far beyond what he's accomplished on the football field.

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"Kevin is an extremely intelligent, extremely kind young man," Koziak said. "When he was in middle school, I didn't know if he would make it in this program... and to see where he's come the last four years, teachers love him, his teammates love him, his coaches love him."

Through everything White has faced, he says his family, teammates and coaches have become an important support system.

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Mona Shores running back turns loss into motivation on the football field



"Honestly, my coaches and my teammates and my family. My family is definitely my support system, and football has also been my support system," White said.

That support became especially important after his father died.

White said he went to school that day because he didn't want to sit at home thinking about what had happened. When his coach saw him, White remembers Koziak simply giving him a hug.

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Now, White is looking ahead.

First, the senior running back and Mona Shores are preparing for the playoffs and a matchup against Traverse City Central.

Then, another football opportunity is waiting for him.

White has committed to play football at Ferris State next year, giving him a chance to continue his playing career while getting an education.

"I'm just proud of him that he chose the right path to go to," Koziak said. "He's going to Ferris State next year to play ball and get an education."

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It's a new chapter for a player who has already had to overcome plenty to get there.

And wherever football takes White next, the number 15 will go with him, serving as a reminder of his parents, the adversity he's overcome and the people who helped him along the way.

"I committed to Ferris this summer, and I'm ready to make a big impact when I get there," White said. "Hopefully, get there to make some plays."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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