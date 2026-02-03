Final captain of the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper dies at age 103

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The last captain of the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper, Robert Priefer, has died at age 103.

The S.S. Milwaukee Clipper Preservation group shared the announcement on their Facebook page this week.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Captain Robert Priefer, the last captain of the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper at the age of 103. His enduring legacy onboard, which spanned over eight decades, has been instrumental in guiding the ship into the modern era. He will be deeply missed by every member of the Clipper crew who had the privilege of knowing him," they said in their post.

FOX 17 interviewed Captain Priefer in 2022 ahead of his 100th birthday. He held the celebration on the ship and invited the community to join in on the fun.

Priefer was a WWII veteran, who started his service on the Clipper right after the war. At the time, the luxury vessel took trips from Chicago to Muskegon to Milwaukee. It was retired in 1970, but now serves as a national historic landmark.

WATCH FROM THE 2022 ARCHIVE: CLIPPER CAPTAIN TO CELEBRATE 100TH BIRTHDAY ABOARD SHIP:

Captain celebrates 100th birthday

