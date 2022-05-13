Fight the Blight: summer campaign to beautify Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The city of Muskegon Heights is launching a summer-long cleanup campaign called “Beautify the Heights, Help Fight Blight.”

The effort kicks off on May 21.

It’s a community empowerment-driven cleanup that aims to engage community members, businesses, stakeholders and volunteers.

“Blight threatens public safety, challenges water infrastructure, impacts road maintenance, lowers property values and degrades the quality of life for all.

“We are ‘Reaching New Heights!’ Our neighborhoods can and will become safer, cleaner and more beautiful places for all of us to live if we commit to working together,” said City Manager Troy Bell.

Muskegon Heights city leaders hope people living in the area will participate by cleaning and beautifying their yards, mowing and edging their lawns and spreading their cleanup efforts throughout their neighborhoods.

The city also encourages community members to share their lawn equipment, garden tools and expertise with neighbors who could use some help.

The city will hold cleanup events on the third Saturday of each month through the end of the August.

The May 21 event kicks off at Muskegon Heights City Hall and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A lawnmower parade starts at 8:30 a.m., where participants are encouraged to bring their own.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, click here.

