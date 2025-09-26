MUSKEGON, Mich. — The annual Fall Harvest Festival returns to Muskegon Farmers Market this Saturday, bringing together fresh fall produce, seasonal treats and live entertainment for the community.

The festival takes place Saturday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Muskegon Farmers Market, which is the second largest outdoor market in the state.

Visitors can browse fresh fall produce and seasonal treats while enjoying live music and lunch from local food trucks.

Homemade crafts will also be on display throughout the event.

The Fall Harvest Festival offers families and community members a chance to experience all the flavors of fall in one location at the popular outdoor market.

