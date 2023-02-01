Empty nesters turn kids' rooms into Bud and Breakfast

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As more dispensaries open in West Michigan, a Muskegon couple has a budding new venture looking to further marijuana tourism in our area.

These empty nesters have turned their home into an experience where people can visit.

"I actually sent our daughter a reservation because I had to block off the rooms because she's coming home before spring. Um, two of them are okay with it. The other two are like, wait, what's going on," Sparrow Consulting owner Connie Maximum-Sparrow said. "Our goal really is to provide incredibly elevated experiences working with local cannabis retailers and cannabis producers to give our guests just a great perspective of Muskegon all with cannabis," she added.

Sparrow says it was time to make a pivot, as the brick-and-mortar marijuana industry is hitting hard times due to a saturated market and lower profit margins.

"Our goal was to figure out ways to bring travelers in from out of state who are not used to legalization," she said.

Her goal is to provide a blooming adventure that goes beyond dispensaries.

"If you decided the next day that you wanted to go on a facility tour, we would definitely schedule that ahead of time when you arrive. You'd have your whole itinerary, as well as your personalized paraphernalia bar, in your room," Sparrow said.

"Basically, what will happen is once you make a reservation our hospitality director Brittany will reach out to you. You'll be provided with tailored and curated menus from two of our retail partners."

Sparrow has also created an event and production company and says they'll be taking over the operations of Cannabash 2023, which is set for July.

"Our daughter works for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association right now. She does this membership recruiter, and so she's done a really great job with that. She's our event coordinator for Cannabash. And so we've made it a family affair thus far," she said.

She adds for those looking for a full-cannabis experience, it doesn't have to be focused solely on Muskegon.

"We're using all of that information, and all those people that are already are tailoring to tourists in Muskegon and Grand Haven, West Michigan, generally speaking, I mean, Grand Rapids and Winterefest, if you don't think I'm sending them down there. It's beautiful right now," she says.

Connie says they've also started working with businesses outside of Michigan.

But for now, in Muskegon, Sparrow says their house can sleep 20. Connie and her husband plan to be hosts but allow the house to be rented out entirely.

