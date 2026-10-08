Election director baffled as school board seats go unfilled in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights voters will see five open school board seats on the November ballot, but election officials say there is a major problem: Almost no one is running to fill them.

According to Lori Hayes, the Muskegon County Election Director, no candidates filed for the five available seats before the summer deadline. Four of the seats are full four-year terms, while one is a partial term that expires in 2028.

WATCH: Races for school board sit empty in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights school board race faces major candidate shortage

Since then, one resident has filed to run as a write-in candidate, but several positions remain vacant. Election officials are now encouraging more residents to step forward before the write-in filing deadline on Oct. 23.

Hayes said the situation is unlike anything she has seen during her years working in elections.

Without enough candidates, the district could face significant challenges. The Muskegon Heights school board has seven seats total. If the five open seats are not filled, only three board members would remain, leaving the board without enough members to form a quorum and conduct official business.

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Hayes said it is unclear exactly what would happen if the district is left without a functioning school board, but she believes the issue could ultimately require involvement from the state.

Community members share those concerns.

Former resident Antwuan Riley said it is troubling to see so little interest in serving on the board, especially when decisions impact local students and their education.

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Neighbors who live within the Muskegon Heights school district can still become write-in candidates by filing the necessary paperwork with the Muskegon County Clerk's Office. The deadline to file is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

Election officials stress that filling the seats is critical to ensuring the district can continue operating and advocating for students.

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