Downtown Muskegon hosts week of holiday events and festivities

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The holiday season is in full swing in Muskegon, with festive events from craft workshops and cookie crawls to Santa sightings and local shopping opportunities.

The Harvest to Holiday Market runs Thursday, December 11, and Friday, December 12, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Muskegon Farmer's Market. The market features local makers and artisans offering fresh harvest finds and holiday gifts.

Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 13, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the McGraft Park Community Building. The event includes a meal, festive crafts for children, and photos with Santa. Tickets cost $5 for children 12 and under, $7 for adults, and babies under 1 attend free.

The 2025 Downtown Muskegon Cookie Crawl takes place Saturday, December 13, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM throughout downtown Muskegon. Neighbors purchase a $30 cookie tin at the Muskegon Farmers Market at 10:00 AM and tour downtown bakeries and businesses.

The 2nd Annual Santa Pub Crawl runs Saturday, December 13, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Downtown Muskegon Social District. Participants dress as holiday characters, collect punch cards, and visit participating locations for a chance to win a prize.

Participating locations include 794 Kitchen & Bar, Carlisle's Restaurant, Dr. Rolfs' BBQ/Early Owl, Legends Bar & Grill, Rad Dad's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Rake Beer Project, Socibowl, TNT Bar (Hot Rod H-D), Top Shelf, and Unruly Brewing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

