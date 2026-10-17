Cost of living weighs on Muskegon voters as election season ramps up

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As election season ramps up in Michigan, voters are weighing the issues that matter most to them. For several people at the Muskegon Farmers Market, one concern kept coming up: the cost of living.

Watch Michael Powers' report in the video player below:

Muskegon Voters Share Concerns as Election Season Ramps Up

From groceries and gas to simply making a paycheck stretch, voters said everyday expenses are putting more pressure on their families.

Arletha Banks said those rising costs are connected, with higher fuel and transportation expenses ultimately affecting what people pay for food.

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For her family, that has meant finding ways to cut back. Banks said her family now includes 15 people, counting her children and grandchildren. Instead of paying to take everyone to a pumpkin patch, they're creating one at home.

Enrique Reyes, who grew up in Muskegon and now lives in Fremont, said his family is also feeling the squeeze.

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“We stretch our paychecks, paycheck to paycheck. Sometimes that doesn't even work, and it's harder and harder every day,” Reyes said.

But shoppers aren't the only ones thinking about higher costs.

At the farmers market, some of the people growing and selling the food said they're facing similar challenges.

David England, a farmer from Mears, pointed to the cost of fuel and labor. He said they try to avoid passing additional expenses on to customers unless necessary.

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Despite those challenges, England remains optimistic.

“I see it getting better. I see it getting better. I have no negative thoughts on it. It's going to get better,” he said.

For Allison Egler of Egler Family Farms, keeping a small family farm running means dealing with expenses ranging from equipment to diesel while also trying to keep prices affordable for customers.

Egler said her family farm has been around since 1955, but she worries about what the future could look like for small farms and the next generation.

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As voters listen to candidates and their promises this election season, Egler said she wants elected leaders to consider how policies ultimately affect small family operations.

For the voters and farmers we spoke with, their circumstances may be different, but the concern is similar: how much it costs to live and work, and whether the people they elect can make things more affordable.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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