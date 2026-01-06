MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Solar, Consumers Energy's largest solar project, is enough to power about 40,000 homes and businesses and spans 1,900 acres

at the Muskegon Solar Energy Center.

Consumers Energy's largest solar project will power 40,000 homes

Construction on the project began in spring 2024 and created more than 200 jobs, many of which were sourced through union contracts with local workers.

"Something like Muskegon Solar makes a big difference for Michigan," said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy spokesperson. "It's good for the electric grid, it's good for creating jobs, and it's good for tax revenues for our state."

Muskegon Solar features more than 550,000 panels arranged in 5,200 rows that rotate to follow the sun's path throughout the day, maximizing energy generation from sunrise to sunset.

"We were able to develop more solar because the cost is coming down, and it's more and more efficient than it used to be," Wheeler said.

Muskegon Solar significantly outpaces Consumers Energy's other solar installations, including facilities at Western Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and in Cadillac.

"Those projects together serve hundreds of customers, whereas Muskegon solar is going to serve 40,000 customers. So it's a much larger scale and scope," Wheeler said.

Additionally, Wheeler noted that the solar installation is designed to have minimal impact on surrounding neighbors, as solar panels operate quietly and require little maintenance once installed.

"This has been a project that's been in the works for a while," Wheeler said. "It really has gone according to plan as far as construction and development, and so it's just exciting to see that we hit the finish line now."

The project represents Consumers Energy's commitment to providing reliable, renewable energy to Michigan residents and businesses.

"We want people to know they have confidence they can turn on the lights 24/7, 365 days… and projects like this allow us to do that," Wheeler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

