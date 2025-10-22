CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 cars catch fire at Muskegon towing lot after electrical fault

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Five cars caught fire early Tuesday morning on Getty Street at Ramos Towing in Muskegon.

Security cameras captured the fire a little after midnight, at around 12:30 a.m.

Owner of Ramos Towing, David Ramos, explains the fire started with a spark directly behind the front left headlight of a jeep towed into the lot after an accident on Sunday.

"There was some flickering that started right here in the center, and you can see it's getting larger," Ramos said referencing the camera footage. "The secondary auxiliary battery was still charged, and it was a part, a significant part of the fire starting."

Ramos says no one was on the property when the jeep caught fire.

"It was due to the initial accident, a broken wire and then, of course, the power that was not shut off to that wire," Ramos said.

The wind was also a substantial factor in the initial spark resulting in the full fledged fire pictured here, according to Ramos.

Muskegon Township, the city of Muskegon, and Muskegon Heights all responded to the fire.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a coordinated effort kept the fire from spreading.

Muskegon Township Fire Department completed its investigation and confirmed an electrical fault somewhere in the front of the vehicle.

