Burning Foot Beer Festival moves off Muskegon beach after 10 years, sparking mixed reactions

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Burning Foot Beer Festival is moving off the beach after 10 years, relocating to Heritage Landing beginning in 2026.

"Burning Foot lives on in whatever location it's in," said Jessie Wilde, the festival's marketing director. "It's not going to stop just because we went off the beach. We're going to carry that heart and that spirit and that drive that we do on the beach, we're just going to bring it over here."

The festival, run by the Lakeshore Brewers Guild, has become known as a celebration of art, music and beer held on Muskegon's Pere Marquette beach.

Now relocating to Heritage Landing, Wilde said the new venue will allow for more breweries, shorter lines and better accessibility.

"Is it going to be exactly the same? No, because it's not in the same spot. It's not on the beach, but does it have the potential to be better? Absolutely," Wilde said.

Greg Moore, the festival's executive director, said camping will still be available at Heritage Landing, adding they'll be able to do more with less logistical challenges at the new location.

"We don't have to rent a stage and then build a road to take the stage into our venue. The stage is here permanently," Moore said.

The relocation to Heritage Landing is saving roughly $70,000 in expenses, according to Moore.

Despite the new location, organizers remain committed to keeping the core of the brewers festival as the beloved Burning Foot.

"We made something incredible," Wilde said. "We made something awesome, and that's what we're going to do again."

Burning Foot 2026 is scheduled for August 29.

Tickets will be available during a Black Friday sale, with prices dropping from the normal $60 to $45.

