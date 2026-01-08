MUSKEGON, Mich. — White Lake Drive over US-31 near Whitehall is temporarily closed due to damage, forcing Whitehall District Schools and surrounding neighbors to find alternate routes through the end of the month.

WATCH: Bridge closure forces detours for Whitehall school buses and neighbors

Bridge closure forces detours for Whitehall school buses and neighbors

The slated date for re-opening, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), is January 30.

The closure of the overpass is due to what MDOT Communications Representative John Richard described as a "nasty pothole" in the center of the bridge.

"The bridge is structurally sound, but it's a nasty pothole right in the center of the bridge, so we shut down both lanes, the ramp going to the bridge from northbound, and of course, that lane underneath the pothole," Richard said.

The closure significantly impacts Whitehall District Schools, where 9 of 17 bus routes normally cross the overpass.

Superintendent CJ Van Wieren called it a "big impact" on the neighborhood but said the district has a plan in place.

"There was one bus route that was about 10 minutes late this morning. But considering all of that, and considering how many buses we have going that way, that's a win," Van Wieren said.

Van Wieren says the district adjusted several routes to minimize delays.

"At this point, we've adjusted a couple of routes. We had one route that we had to move up about five minutes... and then we had another route that we actually moved some of the bus stop locations," Van Wieren explained. "Our ultimate goal is get kids here safely, get them here on time, and so we have full faith in our department to do that and continue doing that."

Neighbors must now use alternate routes, including Lakewood Road, an interchange 2.5 miles north, another interchange 5 miles south, or Riley Thompson Road, which passes under US-31 about 3.5 miles away.

Richard attributes the damage to Michigan's fluctuating winter temperatures.

"These warm temps and then the freeze create these potholes. So these up and down temperatures are really the culprit and do damage to our roads and bridges," Richard said.

MDOT's statewide bridge crew will conduct further assessment on Thursday, January 8, to determine if the overpass can reopen before the January 30 target date.

Crews plan to maximize the closure by completing as many repairs as possible before a scheduled full deck replacement in 2028.

For information about work zones throughout the state on US, M, and I routes, visit here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube