Bird die-off prompts health advisory for Muskegon County Resource & Recovery Center

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County Public Health has issued a Public Health Advisory for recreation areas at the county's Resource and Recovery Center.

It comes after at least a dozen wild birds were found dead.

Officials are awaiting test results, but early information points to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), a strain of bird flu, as a potential cause for the die-off.

The health department says the disease is considered widespread in Michigan and North America, with waterfowl, raptors, scavengers, gulls and terns most affected.

Continued cases in wild birds are expected, as the fall bird migration continues.

While the risk of HPAI transmission to people is low, it can happen, especially after direct contact with infected birds or contaminated materials. If you plan to visit the Resource and Recovery Center, you're asked to practice caution.

If you had contact with sick or dead birds at the Resource and Recovery Center recently, watch for the following symptoms for 10 days after exposure:



Fever

Sore throat

Cough

Shortness of breath

Runny nose

Eye irritation

Muscle aches

Here is some advice from Muskegon County Public health for waterfowl hunters:



Cook all meat to 165°F

Process birds in the field; bury remains on-site or double-bag for disposal in household trash

Wear disposable gloves when handling birds; wash hands afterward

Avoid touching your face while handling wild birds

Clean & disinfect knives, equipment and surfaces after use

Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning birds

