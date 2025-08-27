Big money awarded to the Muskegon YMCA, will help fund year-round outreach programs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon YMCA was awarded $10,000 in June, which will directly support year-round YMCA programs, including diabetes prevention, cancer recovery support, blood pressure and heart health education, as well as swim safety classes for local third graders.

"Our mission is to have programs that build a healthy lifestyle, spirit, mind and body for all," said Carla Eenigenburg, Muskegon YMCA Director of Finance and Administrative Services.

According to a release, the funding comes through the "Make More Happen" award. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have awarded Brightway Insurance, Lambert Family Agency a 2025 Make More Happen Award for its partnership with the Muskegon YMCA.

"This $10,000 provides many scholarships for students and kids, for our day camps, for our Safety Around Water program, for water safety instruction in Michigan," Eenigenburg said. "We're surrounded with water, and we really feel it's a part of social responsibility to help students be safe around water. So that's one of the things we do."

Eenigenburg says the funding is crucial for maintaining the organization's extensive outreach programs.

The initial grant was $5,000, but community support online totaling 500 votes triggered an additional $5,000 matching donation.

"We have awesome supporters," Eenigenburg said. "We have some great sponsors out there."

The Muskegon YMCA offers outreach programs throughout the county and state, including Livestrong with the YMCA, which supports cancer survivors, various camps, water safety programming for third-graders, the Seaway Run, and a mobile farmers market serving seniors in the community.

"We also have an evidence-based health intervention program for diabetes prevention that we actually offer virtually throughout the whole state of Michigan," Eenigenburg added.

Eenigenburg says the YMCA is always searching for scholarship recipients.

If you're interested in applying for a scholarship or sponsoring an event, click here for more details.

