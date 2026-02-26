Bicyclist hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash

MUSKEGON TWP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff says a man was hit and killed while riding his bike on Wednesday night.

Investigators say this happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Mill Iron Rd., south of Apple Ave. in Muskegon Twp. The driver involved was heading south when they hit the bike rider who was also traveling south. The 43-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. No one in the car was hurt.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash is under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

