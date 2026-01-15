Beekeeping open house buzzes into Muskegon Farmers Market this Saturday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Farmers Market will host a free beekeeping open house this Saturday, offering neighbors a chance to check out the world of honeybees.

The indoor event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing an educational opportunity for those interested in starting their own backyard apiary.

Attendees can learn how hives function, understand the crucial role bees play in local food systems, and discover the essentials needed to begin beekeeping.

The event welcomes beginners, hobbyists, and anyone curious about sustainable beekeeping practices.

Representatives from the Muskegon Area Beekeepers will be available throughout the event to answer questions, share expert tips, and provide guidance for aspiring beekeepers.

