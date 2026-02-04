MUSKEGON, Mich. — Roses are red, violets are blue, and AgeWell Services loves their seniors through and through.

Anticipating Valentine's Day, the organization is delivering homemade Valentine's cards to homebound seniors across Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties to brighten the holiday for those who might otherwise spend it alone.

WATCH: Be mine: West Michigan seniors get Valentine's surprise deliveries

Be mine: West Michigan seniors get Valentine's surprise deliveries

"Especially on the day of love, so many of them are alone, and a little card, even a silly little card, will brighten their day, brighten their entire life," said Kim Lange, who has been a Meals on Wheels driver for 10 years and part of this Valentine's delivery service since it began five years ago.

"I have seen couples lose a spouse and that empty space that it creates, especially on a day of love, makes it very hard," Lange added.

Seniors 60 and older who are signed up for Meals on Wheels or AgeWell's medical transportation program are guaranteed to receive a Valentine's gift this year.

"Giving this little spark of joy spreads more than just a moment," said Jessica Squires, AgeWell's volunteer coordinator.

Last year, AgeWell collected about 3,500 cards.

Any leftover cards are distributed to living care facilities across Muskegon County.

"It's just that simple note that can change their outlook for that day," Squires said.

The impact extends far beyond Valentine's Day. Lange says she sees the cards hanging in seniors' homes throughout the year.

"They need as much as they can get. They deserve as much as they can get," Lange said.

Neighbors can still contribute homemade cards before the February 9 deadline.

Cards can be dropped off at AgeWell Services at 275 W Clay Ave, Suite 100, Muskegon, MI 49440.

The drop-off location is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For alternative drop-off arrangements, contact Jessica Squires at jessica@agewellservices.org.

The Valentine's deliveries will take place on Friday, February 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube