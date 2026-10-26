Back in court months after jail sentence, Muskegon man now faces murder charge

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 69-year-old Muskegon man is facing a murder charge in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 62-year-old man over the weekend.

Jackie Moore appeared in court Monday, where a judge set his bond at $750,000 cash or surety. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

FOX 17 reporter Michael Powers has the latest on this story in the video below:

Muskegon murder suspect was sentenced to jail just months ago

Muskegon police say officers were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Eighth Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing.

Officers found 62-year-old Booker Winters suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said Winters was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

Moore was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

During Monday's arraignment, prosecutors requested a $750,000 bond, citing the seriousness of the charge, Moore's criminal history and what the prosecutor characterized as multiple admissions made after Moore was advised of his Miranda rights.

A criminal history compiled by Michigan State Police shows Moore has several previous convictions, including assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

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One of Moore's most recent cases came just months ago. Records show Moore was sentenced in August to 60 days in jail. During Monday's hearing, the prosecutor told the judge Moore received 40 days of jail credit.

The prosecutor emphasized the timing of that case during the arraignment, telling the judge it had been approximately two months and that the circumstances of the new case gave the prosecution "grave concerns."

Prosecutors also allege Moore is a fourth-offense habitual offender.

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Moore's public defender raised concerns about mental health during the hearing and said Moore had requested assistance with mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The judge ultimately set Moore's bond at $750,000 cash or surety, citing the seriousness of the charge and what the judge described as a significant criminal history that includes other assaultive crimes.

Moore is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Nov. 5 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 12.

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