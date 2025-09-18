Aquastar cruise offers scenic tour along Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A scenic afternoon cruise aboard the Aquastar will take passengers on a tour along Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan this Saturday, highlighting views of historic lighthouses and new lakeshore developments.

The cruise departs at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, from 560 Mart Street in Muskegon and returns at 3:45 p.m. Tickets cost $29.

The Aquastar travels across Muskegon Lake, through the Muskegon Channel and along the Lake Michigan coastline.

Passengers can view historic lighthouses, high-relief dunes, and new lakeshore developments from the vessel's two decks and viewing areas.

Food and drinks are available for purchase during the cruise.

Passengers should arrive at least 30 minutes before departure and dress in layers as conditions can be breezy on the lake.

